Communities impacted by August flood celebrate Christmas
Two communities in the Baton Rouge area came together Thursday evening to celebrate the spirit of the season in the aftermath of August's historic flood. In Denham Springs, where people are still working to get back in their homes, a few dozen soldiers from Fort Polk in Western Louisiana distributed more than 1,300 toys to kids."
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|10 min
|ardith
|218,213
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Fri
|Americus
|555
|Lawmakers face flood of inauguration ticket req...
|Dec 16
|Le Jimbo
|2
|Judge tosses Louisianan's gay-, sex-shift-right...
|Dec 15
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Trump rallies Louisiana GOP voters for final 20...
|Dec 9
|bottlecap
|1
|GOP aims to grow majority in final Senate race,...
|Dec 9
|tomin cali
|4
|NASA study shows link between Deepwater Horizon...
|Nov 28
|satmaster
|1
