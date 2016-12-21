Chestnut Street closure extended

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced today that the closure of Chestnut Street between Main Street and St. Peter Street will be closed through January 13. For westbound traffic the detour route will consist of LA 182 to LA 677 to LA 182 . For eastbound traffic the detour route will consist of LA 182 to LA 675 to LA 182 .

