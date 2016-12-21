Bogalusa passes most comprehensive smoke-free ordinance in La.

On December 20, the City of Bogalusa became the 10th city in Louisiana to pass a city-wide smoke-free ordinance. Youth in the city were instrumental to the passage of the ordinance, as they presented the dangers of secondhand smoke to the council, highlighting the need for this legislation, which is now the strongest smoke-free ordinance in the state.

