Angola prison magazinea s inmate edit...

Angola prison magazinea s inmate editor to be freed

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Tribune

Gov. John Bel Edwards has ordered free from prison the inmate editor of the award-winning magazine produced at the State Penitentiary at Angola. Kerry Myers received a mandatory life sentence after his murder conviction in 1990 for fatally beating his wife in their home in Harvey, near New Orleans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 11 min ardith 218,213
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) Fri Americus 555
News Lawmakers face flood of inauguration ticket req... Dec 16 Le Jimbo 2
News Judge tosses Louisianan's gay-, sex-shift-right... Dec 15 Magic Utah Uwear 1
News Trump rallies Louisiana GOP voters for final 20... Dec 9 bottlecap 1
News GOP aims to grow majority in final Senate race,... Dec 9 tomin cali 4
News NASA study shows link between Deepwater Horizon... Nov 28 satmaster 1
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,213 • Total comments across all topics: 277,326,860

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC