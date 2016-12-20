2016: The year racism and fear make a...

2016: The year racism and fear make a comeback

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: National Catholic Reporter

Ieshia Evans is detained in early July by law enforcement as she protests the fatal shooting of a black man by police near the headquarters of the Baton Rouge Police Department in Louisiana. Men embrace after taking part in a prayer circle July 10 following a Black Lives Matter protest in the wake of multiple police shootings in Dallas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Catholic Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 10 min ardith 218,213
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) Fri Americus 555
News Lawmakers face flood of inauguration ticket req... Dec 16 Le Jimbo 2
News Judge tosses Louisianan's gay-, sex-shift-right... Dec 15 Magic Utah Uwear 1
News Trump rallies Louisiana GOP voters for final 20... Dec 9 bottlecap 1
News GOP aims to grow majority in final Senate race,... Dec 9 tomin cali 4
News NASA study shows link between Deepwater Horizon... Nov 28 satmaster 1
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,241 • Total comments across all topics: 277,326,836

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC