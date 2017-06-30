Work Ready Kentucky scholarship now includes citizens working to obtain GEDs

Gov. Matt Bevin has issued an executive order expanding the Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship to include Kentuckians who do not have a high school diploma but are working to achieve their GED concurrent with skills education. "The central idea of the Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship is to get thousands of adults to the first or second rung of a high demand career ladder," said Education and Workforce Cabinet Secretary Hal Heiner.

