Woman Says She Found Shark In Spencer County Lake
Just a few days after Kentucky Fish & wildlife tried to calm fears concerning a fake post online about a shark found in a Kentucky lake, a woman says she did indeed find one. Trisha Lea Cooner said she discovered the shark's body in Taylorsville Lake in Spencer County and she wonders if someone may have dumped it there recently.
