Tyler Childers releasing debut album ...

Tyler Childers releasing debut album produced by Sturgill Simpson

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Brooklynvegan

Kentucky singer/songwriter Tyler Childers is releasing his debut album Purgatory on August 4 via Hickman Holler Records/Thirty Tigers . It was co-produced by crossover country great Sturgill Simpson , who also contributed guitar and backing vocals to the album.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brooklynvegan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 1 min Jay 276,639
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 1 hr CCR 165,090
News If there's a war between California and Kentuck... 4 hr bohart 95
News Police looking for missing Muhlenberg Co. mom, ... Wed just me 1
News Williams accused of ethics violation (Jun '07) Jul 4 MindBender 122
How Frogs Benefited From The Dinosaurs' Extinction Jul 3 Guy from Latonia 1
Earth-based Views of Jupiter to Enhance Juno Flyby Jul 3 Guy from Latonia 1
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,921 • Total comments across all topics: 282,289,163

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC