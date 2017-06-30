Tyler Childers releasing debut album produced by Sturgill Simpson
Kentucky singer/songwriter Tyler Childers is releasing his debut album Purgatory on August 4 via Hickman Holler Records/Thirty Tigers . It was co-produced by crossover country great Sturgill Simpson , who also contributed guitar and backing vocals to the album.
