The death panels

9 hrs ago Read more: LEO Weekly

Among the state laws taking effect this week is Senate Bill 4, changing the structure of medical malpractice lawsuits in Kentucky. Now, claims of malpractice will be reviewed by a panel before they are allowed into a courtroom.

Chicago, IL

