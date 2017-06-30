Sen. Bernie Sanders holding health care rally in Kentucky
Sanders' office announced in a statement on Wednesday that the Vermont senator will be holding a "Care Not Cuts Rally" at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center in Covington on Sunday. The event starts at 6 p.m. and is free to the public.
