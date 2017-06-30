Sen. Bernie Sanders holding health ca...

Sen. Bernie Sanders holding health care rally in Kentucky

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

Sanders' office announced in a statement on Wednesday that the Vermont senator will be holding a "Care Not Cuts Rally" at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center in Covington on Sunday. The event starts at 6 p.m. and is free to the public.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 1 min Trump Failed Again 276,418
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 41 min usa 165,100
News If there's a war between California and Kentuck... 3 hr Don the Con 78
News Police looking for missing Muhlenberg Co. mom, ... 17 hr just me 1
News Williams accused of ethics violation (Jun '07) Tue MindBender 122
How Frogs Benefited From The Dinosaurs' Extinction Mon Guy from Latonia 1
Earth-based Views of Jupiter to Enhance Juno Flyby Mon Guy from Latonia 1
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,830 • Total comments across all topics: 282,276,492

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC