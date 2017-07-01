Protesters Released 1 Day After Arrests At Sen. Gardner's Office
Protesters Released 1 Day After Arrests At Sen. Gardner's Office The protesters arrested Thursday night in the Denver office of Republican Sen. Cory Gardner were finally released early Saturday morning. Get Some Culture At The Cherry Creek Arts Festival Thousands of people are gathering in Cherry Creek North for the 4th of July holiday weekend tradition-- the Cherry Creek Arts Festival.
