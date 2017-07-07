PPG to Host Free Seminar on Newly Revised UL Fire Standard

PPG protective and marine coatings business will host "Is Your Specified Fireproofing Ready to Meet the UL 1709 Changes?", a free educational seminar addressing the new UL standard in passive fire protection . The event will be held on July 13 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at The Westin Houston, Memorial City hotel in Houston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Coatings World.