PPG to Host Free Seminar on Newly Revised UL Fire Standard
PPG protective and marine coatings business will host "Is Your Specified Fireproofing Ready to Meet the UL 1709 Changes?", a free educational seminar addressing the new UL standard in passive fire protection . The event will be held on July 13 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at The Westin Houston, Memorial City hotel in Houston.
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|2 min
|huntcoyotes
|276,749
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|9 min
|usa
|165,108
|If there's a war between California and Kentuck...
|26 min
|okimar
|97
|Police looking for missing Muhlenberg Co. mom, ...
|Wed
|just me
|1
|Williams accused of ethics violation (Jun '07)
|Jul 4
|MindBender
|122
|How Frogs Benefited From The Dinosaurs' Extinction
|Jul 3
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|Earth-based Views of Jupiter to Enhance Juno Flyby
|Jul 3
|Guy from Latonia
|1
