PPG to Host Free Seminar on Newly Rev...

PPG to Host Free Seminar on Newly Revised UL Fire Standard

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Coatings World

PPG protective and marine coatings business will host "Is Your Specified Fireproofing Ready to Meet the UL 1709 Changes?", a free educational seminar addressing the new UL standard in passive fire protection . The event will be held on July 13 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at The Westin Houston, Memorial City hotel in Houston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Coatings World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 2 min huntcoyotes 276,749
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 9 min usa 165,108
News If there's a war between California and Kentuck... 26 min okimar 97
News Police looking for missing Muhlenberg Co. mom, ... Wed just me 1
News Williams accused of ethics violation (Jun '07) Jul 4 MindBender 122
How Frogs Benefited From The Dinosaurs' Extinction Jul 3 Guy from Latonia 1
Earth-based Views of Jupiter to Enhance Juno Flyby Jul 3 Guy from Latonia 1
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Sudan
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,768 • Total comments across all topics: 282,306,920

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC