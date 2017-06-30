Police looking for missing Muhlenberg...

Police looking for missing Muhlenberg Co. mom, baby

18 hrs ago

According to the Greenville Police Department , 24-years-old Laura Jo Griffin and her 9-months-old daughter, Aleigha, haven't been seen since June 30. Police say they were last seen in a dark blue 2008 Chevrolet HHR with the Kentucky license plate 900VHC. We're told the vehicle also has multiple stickers on it.

Chicago, IL

