Police looking for missing Muhlenberg Co. mom, baby
According to the Greenville Police Department , 24-years-old Laura Jo Griffin and her 9-months-old daughter, Aleigha, haven't been seen since June 30. Police say they were last seen in a dark blue 2008 Chevrolet HHR with the Kentucky license plate 900VHC. We're told the vehicle also has multiple stickers on it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|1 min
|07 Mustang
|276,243
|If there's a war between California and Kentuck...
|4 min
|Retribution
|61
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|56 min
|usa
|165,067
|Williams accused of ethics violation (Jun '07)
|Tue
|MindBender
|122
|How Frogs Benefited From The Dinosaurs' Extinction
|Mon
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|Earth-based Views of Jupiter to Enhance Juno Flyby
|Mon
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|NASA's Juno Spacecraft to Fly Over Jupiter's Gr...
|Mon
|Guy from Latonia
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC