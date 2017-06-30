Ohio 4 mins ago 5:23 p.m.Ohio's Jon Husted to Trump election commission: We won't turn overa

Ohio 4 mins ago 5:23 p.m.Ohio's Jon H...

Ohio's Jon Husted to Trump election commission: We won't turn over

Read more: WKYC-TV Cleveland

Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted, shown here the night he won re-election in 2014, is running for governor. Secretary of State Jon Husted on Friday said Ohio would not comply with the full request from the Election Integrity Commission for confidential voter information.

Chicago, IL

