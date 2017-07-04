Officials: Indiana Man Dies in Firewo...

Officials: Indiana Man Dies in Fireworks Mishap in Kentucky

The Gleaner reports that the Henderson County Coroner's Office said 25-year-old Michael Osborne died Monday night at a hospital. Deputy Coroner Bill Schwartz said Osborne, of Salem, Indiana, was bending over a firework to light it.

