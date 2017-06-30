NKY drivers may soon see Ohio-level gas prices Northern Kentucky...
Northern Kentucky drivers may finally see the kind of lower gas prices their Ohio counterparts have enjoyed starting next year. If the Kentucky Division of Air Quality's plan passes muster with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency -- which it is expected to do -- prices could drop 10 to 20 cents per gallon or more by early 2018.
