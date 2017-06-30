New foundation focuses on philanthrop...

New foundation focuses on philanthropy in northern Kentucky

The Kentucky Enquirer reports the Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky will focus on breaking the cycle of poverty, arts funding, development and innovation, education enrichment and improving regional health and wellness. Nancy Grayson, previously director of strategic initiatives at the Northern Kentucky Education Council, has been tapped to serve as president of the organization and community foundation.

