New foundation focuses on philanthropy in northern Kentucky
The Kentucky Enquirer reports the Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky will focus on breaking the cycle of poverty, arts funding, development and innovation, education enrichment and improving regional health and wellness. Nancy Grayson, previously director of strategic initiatives at the Northern Kentucky Education Council, has been tapped to serve as president of the organization and community foundation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|38 min
|IND
|276,109
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|43 min
|CCR
|164,979
|How Frogs Benefited From The Dinosaurs' Extinction
|1 hr
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|Earth-based Views of Jupiter to Enhance Juno Flyby
|1 hr
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|NASA's Juno Spacecraft to Fly Over Jupiter's Gr...
|1 hr
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|If there's a war between California and Kentuck...
|3 hr
|LoL
|21
|Williams accused of ethics violation (Jun '07)
|9 hr
|Fact
|120
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC