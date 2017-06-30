Medicaid changes could save money; others to lose benefits
Proposed changes to Kentucky's Medicaid program could cost another 9,000 vulnerable people their health coverage while possibly saving taxpayers an extra $27 million. Those are both projections for Republican Gov. Matt Bevin's updated plan to overhaul the state's Medicaid program, the joint federal and state health coverage program for the poor and the disabled.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|2 min
|CodeTalker
|276,190
|If there's a war between California and Kentuck...
|27 min
|Wants to know
|50
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|47 min
|CCR
|165,051
|Williams accused of ethics violation (Jun '07)
|22 hr
|MindBender
|122
|How Frogs Benefited From The Dinosaurs' Extinction
|Mon
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|Earth-based Views of Jupiter to Enhance Juno Flyby
|Mon
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|NASA's Juno Spacecraft to Fly Over Jupiter's Gr...
|Mon
|Guy from Latonia
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC