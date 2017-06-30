Kentucky Republicans, Democrats clash over opioid epidemic

A top Republican lawmaker has questioned why Kentucky settled a lawsuit against a major prescription painkiller for "pennies on the dollar," arguing Democratic officials orchestrated the agreement to avoid an embarrassing conflict of interest for the state's Democratic attorney general. Kentucky was suing Purdue Pharma in 2015 for misleading people about the powerful addiction caused by its multibillion dollar prescription painkiller, OxyContin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Middlesboro Daily News.