Kentucky Pharmacist Gets 30 Years for Illegally Selling Pain Pills
A Kentucky pharmacist convicted of illegally distributing hundreds of thousands of prescription pain pills has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison. The U.S. attorney's office in Lexington said in a news release that 41-year-old Lonnie Hubbard was sentenced June 30. He was convicted in February on more than 70 counts, including money laundering and illegal dispensing of oxycodone, hydrocodone and pseudoephedrine.
