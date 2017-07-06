Kentucky Pharmacist Gets 30 Years for...

Kentucky Pharmacist Gets 30 Years for Illegally Selling Pain Pills

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Insurance Journal West

A Kentucky pharmacist convicted of illegally distributing hundreds of thousands of prescription pain pills has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison. The U.S. attorney's office in Lexington said in a news release that 41-year-old Lonnie Hubbard was sentenced June 30. He was convicted in February on more than 70 counts, including money laundering and illegal dispensing of oxycodone, hydrocodone and pseudoephedrine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 4 min Julia 276,478
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 10 min News July 2017 165,105
News If there's a war between California and Kentuck... 41 min You were warned 83
News Police looking for missing Muhlenberg Co. mom, ... 20 hr just me 1
News Williams accused of ethics violation (Jun '07) Tue MindBender 122
How Frogs Benefited From The Dinosaurs' Extinction Mon Guy from Latonia 1
Earth-based Views of Jupiter to Enhance Juno Flyby Mon Guy from Latonia 1
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,168 • Total comments across all topics: 282,279,337

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC