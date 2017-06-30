Kentucky officials alter proposal to ...

Kentucky officials alter proposal to change state's Medicaid program

Kentucky officials have altered their proposal to change the state's Medicaid program that would save state taxpayers an additional $27 million over the next five years while causing an extra 9,000 people to lose coverage. Kentucky was one of 31 states that expanded its Medicaid program under the federal Affordable Care Act under former Democratic Gov. Steve Beshear.

