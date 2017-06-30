Kentucky must act after Supreme Court...

Kentucky must act after Supreme Court ruling in North Carolina sex offender case

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Grayson News Gazette

Last month's ruling by the United States Supreme Court in a North Carolina case creates a serious problem for Kentucky law enforcement who seek to protect children from sexual predators. On June 19, 2017, the nation's highest court rendered a unanimous opinion in Packingham v.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Grayson News Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 13 min Serendipity Master 165,101
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 15 min NotSoDivineMsM 276,737
News If there's a war between California and Kentuck... 18 hr bohart 95
News Police looking for missing Muhlenberg Co. mom, ... Wed just me 1
News Williams accused of ethics violation (Jun '07) Jul 4 MindBender 122
How Frogs Benefited From The Dinosaurs' Extinction Jul 3 Guy from Latonia 1
Earth-based Views of Jupiter to Enhance Juno Flyby Jul 3 Guy from Latonia 1
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Sudan
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,023 • Total comments across all topics: 282,303,937

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC