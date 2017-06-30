Kentucky gets more time to overhaul d...

Kentucky gets more time to overhaul driver's license program Read Story AP

21 hrs ago Read more: WHAS11

The federal government has given Kentucky more time to overhaul its driver's license program. The Department of Homeland Security has given Kentucky until Oct. 10 to comply with the federal Real ID act.

Chicago, IL

