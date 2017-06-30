Keaton Upshaw Commits To Kentucky

Keaton Upshaw Commits To Kentucky

14 hrs ago

Keaton Upshaw, a 6-foot-7, 230-pound product from Lima, Ohio verbally committed to the Wildcats on Saturday.

Chicago, IL

