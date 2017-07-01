If there's a war between California a...

If there's a war between California and Kentucky, forget it: We all lose

There are 6 comments on the Salon.com story from 9 hrs ago, titled If there's a war between California and Kentucky, forget it: We all lose. In it, Salon.com reports that:

Earlier this week, the mayors of Louisville and Lexington, Kentucky, wrote letters to California's attorney general to ask that their cities be exempt from the California law that bans state-funded travel to states that allow discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender expression. That category now includes the Commonwealth of Kentucky, after its so-called Charlie Brown bill was signed into law this spring.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Salon.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Erratic Mind

Since: Jun 17

101

Latonia, KY

#1 8 hrs ago
Matt Bevin should be ashamed of himself.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Trump your President

Merritt Island, FL

#3 7 hrs ago
Welcome to the whacked out World of the Left
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Kelso

Harrodsburg, KY

#4 6 hrs ago
Both an embarrassment to the people who pay their salary's---Remove them both
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Reality

Louisville, KY

#5 3 hrs ago
Remove Bevin, Rand Paul, Mitch McConnell and last but not least.....TRUMP!!!!!!!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
cruel and inhumane

Batavia, OH

#6 1 hr ago
Heehaw McConnell would be the top General for Kantucky
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Retired SOF

“THE LEFT IS ATTEMPTING A COUP”

Since: May 11

10,264

Location hidden
#7 1 hr ago
If California wants to act like jack*sses, then stay on their side of the Rockys. No one cares!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 2 min bad bob 275,706
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 15 min Atheism 164,877
News Williams accused of ethics violation (Jun '07) 5 hr Fiddy 119
blue building bingo 12 hr fed up 1
News What makes Kentucky Kentucky? Here are some ide... Fri Really 1
An Algorithm Helps Protect Mars Curiosity's Wheels Thu Guy from Latonia 1
News Have blue headlights in Kentucky? It could now ... Thu Adam 1
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. North Korea
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,572 • Total comments across all topics: 282,169,212

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC