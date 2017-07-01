If there's a war between California and Kentucky, forget it: We all lose
There are 6 comments on the Salon.com story from 9 hrs ago, titled If there's a war between California and Kentucky, forget it: We all lose. In it, Salon.com reports that:
Earlier this week, the mayors of Louisville and Lexington, Kentucky, wrote letters to California's attorney general to ask that their cities be exempt from the California law that bans state-funded travel to states that allow discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender expression. That category now includes the Commonwealth of Kentucky, after its so-called Charlie Brown bill was signed into law this spring.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Salon.com.
|
Since: Jun 17
101
|
#1 8 hrs ago
Matt Bevin should be ashamed of himself.
|
#3 7 hrs ago
Welcome to the whacked out World of the Left
|
#4 6 hrs ago
Both an embarrassment to the people who pay their salary's---Remove them both
|
#5 3 hrs ago
Remove Bevin, Rand Paul, Mitch McConnell and last but not least.....TRUMP!!!!!!!
|
#6 1 hr ago
Heehaw McConnell would be the top General for Kantucky
|
“THE LEFT IS ATTEMPTING A COUP”
Since: May 11
10,264
Location hidden
|
#7 1 hr ago
If California wants to act like jack*sses, then stay on their side of the Rockys. No one cares!
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|2 min
|bad bob
|275,706
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|15 min
|Atheism
|164,877
|Williams accused of ethics violation (Jun '07)
|5 hr
|Fiddy
|119
|blue building bingo
|12 hr
|fed up
|1
|What makes Kentucky Kentucky? Here are some ide...
|Fri
|Really
|1
|An Algorithm Helps Protect Mars Curiosity's Wheels
|Thu
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|Have blue headlights in Kentucky? It could now ...
|Thu
|Adam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC