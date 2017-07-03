Happy Fourth of July! Show Us Your Papers
State officials across the country responded to the commission's slapdash request last week for detailed voter data in the manner previously reserved for emailed pleas from a Nigerian prince. Delete, said secretaries of state in Kentucky, Minnesota, Tennessee, California - more than 20 states refused to comply, red and blue and every hue in between.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Times.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|5 min
|Yep
|276,223
|If there's a war between California and Kentuck...
|40 min
|Real Conservative
|51
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|55 min
|ChromiuMan
|165,053
|Williams accused of ethics violation (Jun '07)
|Tue
|MindBender
|122
|How Frogs Benefited From The Dinosaurs' Extinction
|Mon
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|Earth-based Views of Jupiter to Enhance Juno Flyby
|Mon
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|NASA's Juno Spacecraft to Fly Over Jupiter's Gr...
|Mon
|Guy from Latonia
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC