Fugitive who once escaped police in an alligator-infested swamp was busted with fake military IDs
Do you know Alan William Allen of Texas? Andrew Wade Mize of Kentucky? William Lavell Turner of Washington, D.C.? Those are just a few of the aliases federal prosecutors say David Benjamin Webb used to evade law enforcement last year while wanted on a host of charges out of Georgia. According to court documents, Webb was busted in January in a Suffolk hotel room with 20 government ID cards bearing the names of 15 men.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|18 min
|Pres Donald Trump Jr
|165,085
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|AMERICAN SUNSHINE
|276,328
|If there's a war between California and Kentuck...
|3 hr
|Lolz
|73
|Police looking for missing Muhlenberg Co. mom, ...
|7 hr
|just me
|1
|Williams accused of ethics violation (Jun '07)
|Tue
|MindBender
|122
|How Frogs Benefited From The Dinosaurs' Extinction
|Mon
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|Earth-based Views of Jupiter to Enhance Juno Flyby
|Mon
|Guy from Latonia
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC