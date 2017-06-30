Fugitive who once escaped police in a...

Fugitive who once escaped police in an alligator-infested swamp was busted with fake military IDs

Do you know Alan William Allen of Texas? Andrew Wade Mize of Kentucky? William Lavell Turner of Washington, D.C.? Those are just a few of the aliases federal prosecutors say David Benjamin Webb used to evade law enforcement last year while wanted on a host of charges out of Georgia. According to court documents, Webb was busted in January in a Suffolk hotel room with 20 government ID cards bearing the names of 15 men.

