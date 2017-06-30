Former teacher indicted for sex with ...

Former teacher indicted for sex with student -

Read more: News Democrat

A former Chandlers teacher and coach has been indicted on 37 counts of sexual crimes against a student in the Logan County School system. A warrant for the arrest of Adam L. Decker, 29, was granted by a Logan County Grand Jury on Friday, June 30 after Decker was indicted following an investigation by the Kentucky State Police.

Chicago, IL

