Former judge in Kentucky fighting sex charges
In this May 10, 2017, photo, former judge Tim Nolan speaks to his lawyer Margo Grubbs at an arraignment for sex crime charges at the Kenton County Justice Center in Covington, Ky. For years as a judge in Kentucky, Nolan sat in judgment of others.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|Limbertwig
|275,870
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|2 hr
|Devil number 666
|164,921
|If there's a war between California and Kentuck...
|3 hr
|toejam
|14
|Williams accused of ethics violation (Jun '07)
|Sat
|Fiddy
|119
|blue building bingo
|Sat
|fed up
|1
|What makes Kentucky Kentucky? Here are some ide...
|Fri
|Really
|1
|An Algorithm Helps Protect Mars Curiosity's Wheels
|Jun 29
|Guy from Latonia
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC