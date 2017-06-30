Ex-Trump campaign official called 'danger to the...
President Donald Trump's former top campaign official in the state of Kentucky is behind bars facing a long list of sex abuse charges against women and minor girls, who he reportedly coerced into performing sex acts against their will by using "money, drugs, housing, threats to call the probation office, and violent acts." The Associated Press reported Sunday that former Judge Tim Nolan's bond was set high at $750,000 by Judge Elizabeth Chandler, who looked at the extensive list of charges against Nolan and deemed him "a danger to the community."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|3 min
|iamcuriousnow
|276,009
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|7 min
|Pres Donald Trump Jr
|164,945
|If there's a war between California and Kentuck...
|8 hr
|Skeeter
|16
|Williams accused of ethics violation (Jun '07)
|Sat
|Fiddy
|119
|blue building bingo
|Sat
|fed up
|1
|What makes Kentucky Kentucky? Here are some ide...
|Fri
|Really
|1
|An Algorithm Helps Protect Mars Curiosity's Wheels
|Jun 29
|Guy from Latonia
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC