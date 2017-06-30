Ex-Trump campaign official called 'da...

Ex-Trump campaign official called 'danger to the...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Raw Story

President Donald Trump's former top campaign official in the state of Kentucky is behind bars facing a long list of sex abuse charges against women and minor girls, who he reportedly coerced into performing sex acts against their will by using "money, drugs, housing, threats to call the probation office, and violent acts." The Associated Press reported Sunday that former Judge Tim Nolan's bond was set high at $750,000 by Judge Elizabeth Chandler, who looked at the extensive list of charges against Nolan and deemed him "a danger to the community."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 3 min iamcuriousnow 276,009
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 7 min Pres Donald Trump Jr 164,945
News If there's a war between California and Kentuck... 8 hr Skeeter 16
News Williams accused of ethics violation (Jun '07) Sat Fiddy 119
blue building bingo Sat fed up 1
News What makes Kentucky Kentucky? Here are some ide... Fri Really 1
An Algorithm Helps Protect Mars Curiosity's Wheels Jun 29 Guy from Latonia 1
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,270 • Total comments across all topics: 282,207,162

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC