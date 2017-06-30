Ex-Trump campaign official called 'danger to the...

President Donald Trump's former top campaign official in the state of Kentucky is behind bars facing a long list of sex abuse charges against women and minor girls, who he reportedly coerced into performing sex acts against their will by using "money, drugs, housing, threats to call the probation office, and violent acts." The Associated Press reported Sunday that former Judge Tim Nolan's bond was set high at $750,000 by Judge Elizabeth Chandler, who looked at the extensive list of charges against Nolan and deemed him "a danger to the community."

