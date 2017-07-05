Carvana Races into the Derby City with Its Kentucky Debut
Carvana , a leading eCommerce platform where customers can finance, purchase, and trade in a car in as little as 10 minutes, is giving Derby City residents the trifecta of car buying - savings, free delivery and a seven-day return policy - launching today in Louisville. Now, by visiting Carvana.com, Louisville area residents can search through Carvana's 7,000+ vehicles, purchase, finance and schedule home delivery of their vehicle as soon as the next day.
