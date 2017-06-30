Bernie Sanders to host rally in North...

Bernie Sanders to host rally in Northern Kentucky

11 hrs ago

Former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders will be in Covington Sunday for his rally in support of the Affordable Care Act. Sanders plans to call out Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on his home turf of the Bluegrass State.

Chicago, IL

