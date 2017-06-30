Be safe: Avoid using fireworks at home -

Be safe: Avoid using fireworks at home -

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Harlan Daily Enterprise

As part of the 52 Weeks of Public Health campaign, the Kentucky Department of Public Health within the Cabinet of Health and Family Services want you to celebrate the Independence Day Holiday safely to avoid personal injury or harm to loved ones. To help ensure that your holiday celebration is safe, attend a community fireworks show, and avoid home fireworks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Harlan Daily Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 31 min huntcoyotes 276,109
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 48 min Newellette 164,986
How Frogs Benefited From The Dinosaurs' Extinction 4 hr Guy from Latonia 1
Earth-based Views of Jupiter to Enhance Juno Flyby 4 hr Guy from Latonia 1
NASA's Juno Spacecraft to Fly Over Jupiter's Gr... 5 hr Guy from Latonia 1
News If there's a war between California and Kentuck... 6 hr LoL 21
News Williams accused of ethics violation (Jun '07) 12 hr Fact 120
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,507 • Total comments across all topics: 282,220,589

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC