Be safe: Avoid using fireworks at home -
As part of the 52 Weeks of Public Health campaign, the Kentucky Department of Public Health within the Cabinet of Health and Family Services want you to celebrate the Independence Day Holiday safely to avoid personal injury or harm to loved ones. To help ensure that your holiday celebration is safe, attend a community fireworks show, and avoid home fireworks.
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|31 min
|huntcoyotes
|276,109
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|48 min
|Newellette
|164,986
|How Frogs Benefited From The Dinosaurs' Extinction
|4 hr
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|Earth-based Views of Jupiter to Enhance Juno Flyby
|4 hr
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|NASA's Juno Spacecraft to Fly Over Jupiter's Gr...
|5 hr
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|If there's a war between California and Kentuck...
|6 hr
|LoL
|21
|Williams accused of ethics violation (Jun '07)
|12 hr
|Fact
|120
