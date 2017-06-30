3 dead in single car crash on Kentucky's Bluegrass Parkway Read Story AP
The Kentucky State Police says a 2008 Ford Crown Victoria driven by a 17-year-old boy spun out of control for unknown reasons at 11:23 p.m. on Saturday, striking a rock wall. The driver and a 16-year-old female passenger were pronounced dead at the scene in Nelson County.
