Y'all Means All: Recapping NKY Pride
Bonnie Meyer was stationed at Braxton Brewing Company on Seventh Street in Covington when group after group filed down the road, holding signs and flags representing messages that included the entirety of the LGBTQ rainbow and, in turn, a spectrum of queer identities. Co-chair of the NKY Pride organization for five years and director of LGBTQ Programs & Services at Northern Kentucky University, Meyer said this was their most successful Pride event to date.
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|3 min
|Calvin_Coolish
|272,975
|pulling over for a funeral
|50 min
|peoplersheep
|6
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|1 hr
|so true
|164,277
|Four Kentucky National Guard soldiers facing ch...
|2 hr
|Skeptic
|3
|Williams accused of ethics violation (Jun '07)
|16 hr
|Funny
|65
|The struggle to pass a Fairness Ordinance in Bo...
|Wed
|Lorna
|51
|Henderson Mayor Steve Austin 'Slightly in Favor...
|Jun 6
|Guy from Latonia
|1
