Wrestling With His Angel
Historian Steven Hahn, writing last May in The New York Times on the first volume of Sidney Blumenthal's political life of Abraham Lincoln, "A Self-Made Man," said that Blumenthal's next volume on Lincoln "might serve as a vital hub around which new perspectives on the 19tth century could be devised. This is possible.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Truthdig.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kentucky troopers, firefighter help dog trapped...
|1 min
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|36 min
|Chicagoan by Birth
|271,392
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|1 hr
|So true
|164,025
|Public Support for Trump Impeachment Surges Ahe...
|16 hr
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|Fruit Flies and Mice to Get New Home on Space S...
|22 hr
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|Russia Escalates Spy Games After Years of U.S. ...
|23 hr
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|The Political Aftermath of Trump's Paris Play
|23 hr
|America abdicates
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC