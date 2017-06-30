'Worst of the worst' child rape suspe...

'Worst of the worst' child rape suspect facing new charges

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

A 29-year-old child rape suspect faces new charges after being indicted Thursday on two new cases, each involving a new victim. Matthew Bucher was arrested last year and police suspected he preyed on multiple young girls who had not come forward.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 18 min Julia 275,552
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 3 hr ChromiuMan 164,836
An Algorithm Helps Protect Mars Curiosity's Wheels 18 hr Guy from Latonia 1
News Have blue headlights in Kentucky? It could now ... 19 hr Adam 1
Hylton Homes Jun 23 Genuinely concerned 1
Gay in Gray Ky Jun 23 Allen 2
News Kentucky businesses urged to prepare for influx... Jun 22 CEO 8
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Wildfires
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,014 • Total comments across all topics: 282,140,580

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC