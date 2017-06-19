Work on bridge linking Ohio, Kentucky to slow traffic
Maintenance work on the Brent Spence Bridge connecting the Ohio and Kentucky cities begins Friday night and continues over the next two months. Two lanes in each direction will be closed during the project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|2 min
|huntcoyotes
|274,389
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|33 min
|usa
|164,635
|Gay in Gray Ky
|1 hr
|Allen
|2
|Kentucky businesses urged to prepare for influx...
|19 hr
|CEO
|8
|NASA Completes Study of Future ‘Ice Giant’ Miss...
|Thu
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|NASA Mars Orbiter Views Rover Climbing Mount Sharp
|Thu
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|NASA Releases Kepler Survey Catalog with Hundre...
|Thu
|Guy from Latonia
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC