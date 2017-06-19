Who killed Logan Cooper? Family askin...

Who killed Logan Cooper? Family asking for answers after teen fatally struck

A Grant County father is looking for answers about who killed his son. Logan Cooper was killed along side the Dixie Highway in a hit-and-run, and now his family is offering a reward.

Chicago, IL

