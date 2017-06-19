Who killed Logan Cooper? Family asking for answers after teen fatally struck
A Grant County father is looking for answers about who killed his son. Logan Cooper was killed along side the Dixie Highway in a hit-and-run, and now his family is offering a reward.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|5 min
|Limbertwig
|273,431
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|1 hr
|usa
|164,476
|Four Kentucky National Guard soldiers facing ch...
|Jun 17
|Master Blaster
|5
|Williams accused of ethics violation (Jun '07)
|Jun 16
|I am GROOT
|72
|Renewable Energy In The U.S. Broke Energy Recor...
|Jun 15
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|Technological Unemployment Is Here. Uncondition...
|Jun 15
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|pulling over for a funeral
|Jun 15
|peoplersheep
|6
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC