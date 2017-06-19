Where To Go And What To Do In Louisville This Weekend
The 14th annual Romp Festival will be led by the legendary American roots pioneers Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, progressive bluegrass virtuosos Punch Brothers, innovative musician Keller Williams, Keller Williams' Grateful Grass, Grammy Award-winning folk rockers Los Lobos and multi-instrumentalist and founding member of the Carolina Chocolate Drops, Rhiannon Giddens. Held in Owensboro's Yellow Creek Park, the four-day music, camping and art festival will take place June 21-24 and will feature over 30 top bluegrass, folk and Americana acts.
