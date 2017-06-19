Where To Go And What To Do In Louisvi...

Where To Go And What To Do In Louisville This Weekend

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Louisville.com

The 14th annual Romp Festival will be led by the legendary American roots pioneers Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, progressive bluegrass virtuosos Punch Brothers, innovative musician Keller Williams, Keller Williams' Grateful Grass, Grammy Award-winning folk rockers Los Lobos and multi-instrumentalist and founding member of the Carolina Chocolate Drops, Rhiannon Giddens. Held in Owensboro's Yellow Creek Park, the four-day music, camping and art festival will take place June 21-24 and will feature over 30 top bluegrass, folk and Americana acts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Louisville.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 1 min huntcoyotes 274,389
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 33 min usa 164,635
Gay in Gray Ky 1 hr Allen 2
News Kentucky businesses urged to prepare for influx... 19 hr CEO 8
NASA Completes Study of Future ‘Ice Giant’ Miss... Thu Guy from Latonia 1
NASA Mars Orbiter Views Rover Climbing Mount Sharp Thu Guy from Latonia 1
NASA Releases Kepler Survey Catalog with Hundre... Thu Guy from Latonia 1
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,775 • Total comments across all topics: 281,969,645

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC