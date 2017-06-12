Webb resigns as superintendent

Floyd County Superintendent Dr. Henry Webb will be resigning effective June 30, 2017 to become the Superintendent of Kenton County Schools in northern Kentucky. Webb, who was named the 2016 School Superintendent of the Year by the Kentucky Association of School Administrators and received the Dr. Samuel Robinson Award for leadership will be resigning from Floyd County Schools and taking a job opportunity in Kenton County.

