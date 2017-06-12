Webb resigns as superintendent -

Webb resigns as superintendent -

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Floyd County Times

Floyd County Superintendent Dr. Henry Webb will be resigning effective June 30, 2017 to become the Superintendent of Kenton County Schools in northern Kentucky. Webb, who was named the 2016 School Superintendent of the Year by the Kentucky Association of School Administrators and received the Dr. Samuel Robinson Award for leadership will be resigning from Floyd County Schools and taking a job opportunity in Kenton County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Floyd County Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 2 hr Jay 272,752
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 8 hr Paul 164,202
News The struggle to pass a Fairness Ordinance in Bo... 13 hr Liberal logic 48
News Henderson Mayor Steve Austin 'Slightly in Favor... Jun 6 Guy from Latonia 1
Google Street View Cars Are Now Helping Us Figh... Jun 6 Guy from Latonia 1
Kevin Begley Jun 5 Big D 1
Fanning The Flame a Little Faster In Space Jun 5 Guy from Latonia 1
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,602 • Total comments across all topics: 281,742,034

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC