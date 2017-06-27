Vehicle stolen from western KY spotte...

Vehicle stolen from western KY spotted; suspects possibly armed and dangerous

Kentucky State Police needs the public's help locating a stolen car and a possibly armed and dangerous couple that may be in the area of Hardin, Kentucky. Police said the car has been seen on surveillance video over the past three days in Marshall County, Calloway County and McCracken County in Kentucky and Henry County, Tennessee.

