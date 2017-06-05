UK increases tuition 4 percent, will give 2.5 percent raises to faculty, staff

By Linda Blackford Lexington Herald-Leader The University of Kentucky Board of Trustees approved a 4 percent tuition increase for Kentucky students Tuesday and a 6.5 jump for those from out of state. The 2017-2018 tuition hike -- which was limited by state officials earlier this year -- will push in-state tuition to an average of $11,942 a year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Kentucky News.