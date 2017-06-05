UK increases tuition 4 percent, will give 2.5 percent raises to faculty, staff
By Linda Blackford Lexington Herald-Leader The University of Kentucky Board of Trustees approved a 4 percent tuition increase for Kentucky students Tuesday and a 6.5 jump for those from out of state. The 2017-2018 tuition hike -- which was limited by state officials earlier this year -- will push in-state tuition to an average of $11,942 a year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Kentucky News.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|Jay
|272,375
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|4 hr
|Blacklagoon
|164,278
|Henderson Mayor Steve Austin 'Slightly in Favor...
|Jun 6
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|Google Street View Cars Are Now Helping Us Figh...
|Jun 6
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|Kevin Begley
|Jun 5
|Big D
|1
|Fanning The Flame a Little Faster In Space
|Jun 5
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|Apple Just Unveiled A Breakthrough Artificial I...
|Jun 5
|Guy from Latonia
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC