Tropical storm Cindy threatens 'life-threatening' floods along...
Tropical storm Cindy is drenching the northern Gulf Coast and could leave behind more than a foot of rain in some areas before lifting northward toward Tennessee and Kentucky - where the deluge will continue. The National Hurricane Center warns that the storm "could produce life-threatening flash flooding" along the northern Gulf Coast, unloading widespread rainfall amounts of six to nine inches, and isolated totals over a foot.
