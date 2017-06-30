Top Northern Kentucky leaders create foundation
Several Northern Kentucky leaders created a new charitable foundation that will serve the needs of primarily Boone, Campbell and Kenton Counties. Top Northern Kentucky leaders create foundation Several Northern Kentucky leaders created a new charitable foundation that will serve the needs of primarily Boone, Campbell and Kenton Counties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati.com.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Williams accused of ethics violation (Jun '07)
|25 min
|ahem
|84
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|FlabbyTabby
|275,600
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|3 hr
|Paul
|164,840
|What makes Kentucky Kentucky? Here are some ide...
|3 hr
|Really
|1
|An Algorithm Helps Protect Mars Curiosity's Wheels
|Thu
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|Have blue headlights in Kentucky? It could now ...
|Thu
|Adam
|1
|Hylton Homes
|Jun 23
|Genuinely concerned
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC