Tick Infects Kentucky Veterinarian with Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever
It's a tick-ridden, deadly disease that's as easy to pick up as walking through the grass, or loving on your pet: Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever. Central Kentucky veterinarian Dr. Jim Martin says his adventure with Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever started May 4th of this year, after several tiring visits to the hospital with no answers from doctors.
