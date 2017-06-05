This week at progressive state blogs:...

This week at progressive state blogs: Calling Eric 'Fredo' gives him 'too many IQ points'; KY at 225

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Daily Kos

Despite promising to release his tax returns in a televised debate with Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump continues to show that... Donald Trump has won the presidency after narrowly carrying a few states to put him above 270 electoral votes. But... Statue of Nathan Bedford Forrest, Confederate general, mass murderer of black POWs, first grand wizard of the Ku Klux Klan, sits tall in the saddle in Memphis, Tennessee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Kos.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 21 min Julia 272,560
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 3 hr George Justapose 164,137
News Henderson Mayor Steve Austin 'Slightly in Favor... Jun 6 Guy from Latonia 1
Google Street View Cars Are Now Helping Us Figh... Jun 6 Guy from Latonia 1
Kevin Begley Jun 5 Big D 1
Fanning The Flame a Little Faster In Space Jun 5 Guy from Latonia 1
Apple Just Unveiled A Breakthrough Artificial I... Jun 5 Guy from Latonia 1
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,911 • Total comments across all topics: 281,694,590

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC