'This is still on' - Jeremy Corbyn

'This is still on' - Jeremy Corbyn

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

UK Prime Minister May was clinging to power after losing her parliamentary majority in last Thursday's election, as an agreement with the minority Democratic Unionist Party that would keep the Conservatives in power was still not finalised. SIMON: This election, of course, was called to try to cement the Conservative Party majority and the mandate for what we call Brexit .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 20 min Mickey402 164,154
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 22 min Crow 272,587
News The struggle to pass a Fairness Ordinance in Bo... 2 hr faye621 1
News Henderson Mayor Steve Austin 'Slightly in Favor... Jun 6 Guy from Latonia 1
Google Street View Cars Are Now Helping Us Figh... Jun 6 Guy from Latonia 1
Kevin Begley Jun 5 Big D 1
Fanning The Flame a Little Faster In Space Jun 5 Guy from Latonia 1
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,056 • Total comments across all topics: 281,702,083

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC