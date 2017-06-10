Theresa May To Form Govt In UK With D...

Theresa May To Form Govt In UK With DUP Support. Know How

23 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Labour deputy leader Tom Watson said Mrs May was responsible for the election result, which saw her party fall short of a Commons majority. That view was yesterday emphasised by DUP's Westminster leader Nigel Dodds who told the News Letter: "Under no circumstances would we consider in any way aiding and abetting Jeremy Corbyn to advance his objectives because the man's track record of support for terrorism and bloodshed and murder in Northern Ireland, and his record in terms of worldwide terrorism is one that is just appalling and we would never support that".

