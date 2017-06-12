The Saucy Sock Puppet of the Trump-Nominated Judge

Progressive groups are banding together in an effort to defeat the judicial nomination of John Bush, a Kentucky attorney who took pot shots at liberals and others while blogging under the pseudonym G. Morris , and once mounted a sign warning vandals who "trespassed and stole my Palin-McCain sign," that if they do it again, "you will find out what the 2nd Amendment is all about!!!" Bush, 52, chairs the Louisville chapter of the conservative Federalist Society and is on the list of potential Supreme Court nominees assembled by the conservative Heritage Foundation for then-candidate Donald Trump when he needed to convince evangelicals of his bona fides on abortion rights.

